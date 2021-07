Delaware State Police are looking for a 26-year-old Greenwood man on criminal charges stemming from incidents in March and May of this year.

According to Delaware State Police, Aaron Jenkins is wanted for terroristic threatening, assault 3rd-degree, theft under $1,500 and theft by false pretense.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Aaron Jenkins of Greenwood is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 5 at 302-337-1090, 911 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.