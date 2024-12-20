Greenwood Teen Arrested on Robbery Charges
A Greenwood teen has been arrested for multiple felonies after a robbery on Wednesday, December 18th. Delaware State Police were called for a robbery on Mile Stretch Road in Greenwood. Police say a 16 year old victim agreed to buy a dirt bike from an acquaintance – the 16 year old suspect. The victim drove to the dirt bike’s location with the suspect who displayed a firearm and took the victim’s money and ran off.
The suspect was located by police on Newton Way and arrested after a brief struggle. During a search of the suspect Police located the money and a loaded 9mm handgun that was reported stolen in March.
The suspect is charged with multiple offenses:
- Robbery 1st Degree (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Under 18 (Felony)
- Possession of Ammunition by a Person Under 18 (Felony)
- Reckless Endangering 1st Degree (Felony)
- Theft of a Firearm (Felony)
- Theft under $1,500
- Resisting Arrest
The 16 year old suspect is being held at Stevenson House in default of a $69,000 cash bond.