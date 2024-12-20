Greenwood Teen Arrested on Robbery Charges

A Greenwood teen has been arrested for multiple felonies after a robbery on Wednesday, December 18th. Delaware State Police were called for a robbery on Mile Stretch Road in Greenwood. Police say a 16 year old victim agreed to buy a dirt bike from an acquaintance – the 16 year old suspect. The victim drove to the dirt bike’s location with the suspect who displayed a firearm and took the victim’s money and ran off.

The suspect was located by police on Newton Way and arrested after a brief struggle. During a search of the suspect Police located the money and a loaded 9mm handgun that was reported stolen in March.

The suspect is charged with multiple offenses:

Robbery 1 st Degree (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Under 18 (Felony)

Possession of Ammunition by a Person Under 18 (Felony)

Reckless Endangering 1 st Degree (Felony)

Theft of a Firearm (Felony)

Theft under $1,500

Resisting Arrest

The 16 year old suspect is being held at Stevenson House in default of a $69,000 cash bond.