It’s Election Day in Greenwood. Voters will elect 2 council members from a field of four candidates. Incumbent Mike Moran is challenged by Branden Cessna, Anthony Massey and Luis Muniz.聽 Each seat is for a two-year term.聽 There is currently a vacancy on the Council after the resignation of Marshall Kemp in November.

The polls are open at Greenwood Town Hall from 1 to 7pm.