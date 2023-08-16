Griffith Lake Boat Ramp Closed Due to Dam Safety Concerns
The Griffith Lake boat ramp and parking lot on Williamsville Road near Milford is to close effective immediately due to construction activities associated with dam safety concerns. Water flow problems at the Griffith Lake dam initiated the closure. Anglers who fish from a boat or shore from public fishing access areas at Griffith Lake can alternatively use the nearby Blairs Pond boat ramp or Haven Lake boat ramp near Milford.