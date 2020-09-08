Grill Sparks House Fire; 7 Homeless

Seven people were left homeless and a family pet died in a Labor Day house fire in Berlin that authorities say was caused by improper use of a grill.

According to the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office, the blaze started at about 3:45 p.m. Monday at the home on Circle Road. Arriving firefighters were met by heavy fire showing from the one-story home.

Investigators say the grill was left unattended on a deck adjacent to the house.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents. The blaze was fought by firefighters from Berlin, Showell, Bishopville and Willards.