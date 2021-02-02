Grotto Pizza Purchases Dolle’s Candyland Property On Rehoboth Boardwalk

The Rehoboth Beach boardwalk property that was recently vacated by Dolle’s Candyland has been purchased by Grotto Pizza.

The pizza chain’s plans for the site have not been fully developed. The Cape Gazette reports that Grotto Pizza plans to relocate the restaurant it already operates on the boardwalk north of the corner property.

Dolle’s plans to open on Rehoboth Avenue at Ibachs’ Candy by the Sea. Dolle’s also plans to build a manufacturing facility along Coastal Highway.

Owners of Dolle’s cited a rent increase as the reason for moving out of the store property from which it operated for decades, under the iconic Dolle’s sign.