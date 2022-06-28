Ground Broken For New Sussex Co. Family Court Courthouse

Work is getting underway this fall on a new Sussex County Family Court Courthouse. The facility will be located at Race and Market Streets in Georgetown, across from the County Courthouse.

Elected officials, members of the judiciary and local citizens gathered Tuesday morning for a groundbreaking ceremony at the site.

“This is a great day for the Family Court of the State of Delaware and the citizens of Sussex County who access the Court. This new building will provide a safe, dignified, and appropriately spaced courthouse for our employees and litigants” Delaware Family Court Chief Judge Michael K. Newell said. “This new courthouse reflects our continued commitment to provide fair, efficient and equal access to justice to Delaware families.”

$105-million has been budgeted for the courthouse, which would have at least eight courtrooms and work space for the State Attorney General’s Office, the Office of Defense Services, child advocates and other stakeholders. A parking garage will also be built.

The existing Family Court building is 34 years old.

“State workers in each branch of government work hard every day, and they deserve to go to work in facilities where they can do their jobs well,” Governor John Carney said. “That’s why we’ve made it a priority to include in our budget funding for a secure and modern Sussex County Family Courthouse. Thank you to Chief Judge Newell for leading this effort, and to everyone involved in this project that will better serve Delaware families.”

The new Sussex County Family Court Courthouse is expected to be finished in late 2024.

“We are grateful for the support from the Governor and the General Assembly for the new

Family Court facilities which are so urgently needed,” Chief Justice Collins Seitz, Jr. said.