Ground Broken for Phase II of James Farm Master Plan Improvements

(L to R) Bob Collins, Center Manager of Facilities & Programs, Angela Padeletti, EPA Region 3, Rob Jadick, Bancroft Construction Regional Vice President, Anna Fagan, Center Deputy Director, Christophe Tulou, Center Executive Director, Michelle Koenig, Center Director of Conservation & Watershed Planning, Pat Coluzzi, Center Board President, George Cole, former Sussex County Councilman, Gerard Esposito, Center Board Elected Director & Development Committee Chair, David Quillin, David D. Quillin Architecture, Doug Hudson, Sussex County Councilman, and Todd Lawson, Sussex County Administrator / Image courtesy DE Center for the Inland Bays

Ground was broken Wednesday for Phase 2 of improvements at the James Farm Ecological Preserve in Ocean View. Phase 2 focuses on enhancing the Preserve’s infrastructure to better accommodate environmental education, restoration, research and community recreation activities.

Planned enhancements include trail system improvements and updates, a habitat restoration staging area and construction of a three-season environmental education building.

Image courtesy DE Center for the Inland Bays

The James Farm Ecological Preserved has been managed by the Center for the Inland Bays on behalf of Sussex County since 1998.

Additional information from the Center for the Inland Bays:

The James Farm Ecological Preserve, managed by the Center on behalf of Sussex County since 1998, is a 150-acre nature preserve located along the Indian River Bay. The Preserve is open to the public 365 days a year and serves as the hub of the Center’s environmental education programming. The Preserve saw over 33,000 visits last year and is a vital educational and recreational resource for visitors, students, and scientists alike.

“Sussex County is excited to see its long-standing partnership with the Center for the Inland Bays flourish in this project to build a new educational center showcasing the James Farm,” said County Councilman Doug Hudson, whose district includes the Preserve. “Improvements like this will help in our collective mission of educating children and adults alike about the importance of the Inland Bays ecosystem here in Sussex County, as well as preserving and protecting this coastal gem for generations to come.”

