Ground Broken Friday on DelDOT’s North Millsboro Bypass Project

Image courtesy DelDOT

Ground was broken for the North Millsboro Bypass which, when completed will take through traffic on a new roadway north of Route 20 to meet Route 24 east of town. This new roadway includes several overpasses over roads and the Millsboro Pond.

This project includes a 2 lane connector road between US 113 and SR 24 north of Millsboro DE. The new alignment will start at US 113 and extend eastward bridging over Fox Run Road, the Norfolk Southern Railroad, the Millsboro pond, and Gravel Hill Road. The new road will connect to SR 24 west of Mountaire Farms. The project will also consist of a grade separated intersection at the US 113/SR 20 intersection.

This project has been in the works for many years – but construction is expected to be competed in 2025.