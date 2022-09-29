Ground is Broken on New DSU Agriculture Building

Groundbreaking for new DSU Agriculture Building / Image courtesy DSU

Ground was broken on a new 15,000 square foot, $10-million Agriculture Building at Delaware State University Thursday. During the ceremony, it was announced that Agilent Technologies Inc. is launching a partnership with the University to increase the share of under-represented students entering STEM fields.

In a release from DSU:

“Agilent is creating an opportunity for Delaware State University to be the Mid-Atlantic hub for

bio-life research,” said University President Tony Allen “That means, Lincoln University, Cheney State, UMES and Morgan State University will be our partners.”

Agilent solidified its partnership during the event by presenting the University with a $1 million donation that will support new lab instrumentation. That enhancement will help the University expand its educational opportunities and advance research in Applied Chemistry, Biological Sciences, Molecular and Cellular Sciences, and related disciplines.

The Agriculture Building will also feature a 124-seat auditorium that opens up into a demonstration kitchen, as well as a “new Century maker-space classroom where students can develop the own unique agriculture and science-related innovation.

According to Dr. Cherese Winstead Casson, Dean of the College of Agriculture, Sciences and Technology, the new construction has been made possible by a combination of USDA grant funding and matching state funding support.

The new Ag Building is the first academic building constructed on campus since 2015 and will be built on Soldier Field – the home of the baseball program which has moved to DSU Downtown – the former Wesley College. Once permits are obtained, construction will begin sometime next year and be completed in 2024.