Groundbreaking for Nanticoke Crossing Park Thursday near Bethel

Ground was broken Thursday for the Nanticoke Crossing Park near Bethel. Trailhead and waterfront improvements will also begin on the 41-acre property off Woodland Ferry Road – overlooking the Nanticoke River. The property has been repurposed by the Sussex County Land Trust and other groups from a manufactured home community into the Nanticoke Crossing Park – for preservation and future public recreation use. Funding for the project was made possible by a $90,000 appropriation from the State’s Community Reinvestment Fund.

Additional information from the Sussex County Land Trust:

The opportunity to protect the site was presented to the SCLT in 2021 by the Chesapeake Conservancy, a non-profit with the mission of conserving and restoring Chesapeake landscapes and connecting people to the Chesapeake Bay watershed. Chesapeake Conservancy President & CEO Joel Dunn stated, “This park is a prime example of a small parcel with a big impact for our planet. While providing much-needed local recreational opportunities and public access to the Nanticoke River, permanent conservation of this wildlife habitat plays a much larger role. To protect biodiversity, the world’s leading scientists have called for the protection of 30% of the Earth’s lands and waters by 2030. Conservation partners are striving toward the ambitious target of protecting half of the Delmarva peninsula by 2050. This can be accomplished one parcel at a time through local opportunities like Nanticoke Crossing Park.”

After identifying the property as an ideal property for preservation and recreation, the SCLT secured several other key partners for the acquisition and future development of the property, including Sussex County Council through its Land Conservation Program, Mt. Cuba Center, U.S. Navy (Readiness and Environmental Protection Integration Program), Delaware Open Space Program, and Delaware Division of Fish and Wildlife.

Funding for the project was made possible by a $90,000 appropriation from the State’s Community Reinvestment Fund. The funding will be utilized for recreational and habitat improvements, including the design and construction of a new kayak launch and enhanced fishing and trail opportunities. Representative Danny Short (R Seaford), who was instrumental in securing funding, noted “I was delighted to work with our State legislators in Sussex County to underwrite these first phase improvements to Nanticoke Crossing Park. This work will begin to unlock the enormous potential of this beautiful waterfront asset for hiking, birding and kayak access. In the years ahead, this open space will become a destination for our community to enjoy.”

Sussex County Council President Michael H. Vincent shared, “I am thrilled to see this project move from a simple concept into the reality that it is today,” said Sussex County Council President Michael H. Vincent, whose district includes the property. “This project is in a location that will give the people of Western Sussex, and all of Sussex County for that matter, another area for public use. This setting, with the tall stand of trees set along the banks of the Nanticoke, is a perfect place for people to recreate, maybe find some quiet connection with nature, and behold the beauty that has been a defining trait along this rich and vital waterway for centuries.”

During the event, members of the SCLT shared a conceptual master-plan of the property and a phasing plan for construction. Future amenities include future perimeter walking trails, a Frisbee golf course, a parking area, picnic and pavilion areas and ultimately a kayak and canoe launch on the Nanticoke River.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we are extremely proud to see our vision for this property come to fruition. This property has incredible natural features, and to protect this property from development and repurpose the property into a public amenity is a primary example of the Trust’s mission. We also could not have led this initiative without our key partners, the Chesapeake Conservancy, Sussex County Council, Mt. Cuba, the U.S. Navy, Delaware Open Space Council and Delaware Fish and Wildlife,” said Ring Lardner, Chairman of the Sussex County Land Trust.

The Sussex County Land Trust is a non-profit conservation organization dedicated to protecting natural, cultural, agricultural, and recreational resources through land preservation, stewardship and education for today and tomorrow.

For more information, visit www.sclandtrust.org.