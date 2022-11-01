Groundbreaking for New Sussex Central HS Thursday

Groundbreaking for the new Sussex Central High School and renovate and repurpose two existing school buildings will take place at the current high school in Georgetown on Thursday, November 3 at 3pm. School, district and state officials will be on hand.

The new 309,000-square foot building will have a capacity of 2200 students and is being constructed on land already owned by the district. It’s expected to be completed in 2025. The current school will become the middle school. The over $146-million project was approved by district voters in 2020.