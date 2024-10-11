Groundbreaking Held Thursday for Salisbury Regional Airport Runway Expansion

Groundbreaking was held Thursday afternoon for the Salisbury Regional Airport’s Runway Expansion Program. Maryland Governor Wes Moore, Maryland US Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and many others took part in the groundbreaking which is the culmination of seven years of planning by Wicomico County and its partners. The runway extension will enable the airport to accommodate larger aircraft, expand its commercial and freight services and enhance its role as a driver of economic growth for the region. The 1200-foot extension from the current 6400 feet will also position the Salisbury Regional Airport as a leading aviation hub on the Eastern Shore.

The Runway Expansion Project received over $18.5-million from the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and Congressionally directed spending with help from Maryland US Senators Van Hollen and Cardin. The funding will be used to extend the airport’s existing runway by an additional 1200 feet.