Group claims victory in battle against COVID-19 worship service restrictions

The State of Delaware is rescinding restrictions that were placed upon houses of worship services during the COVID-19 State of Emergency.

A revision in Governor John Carney’s order this week replaces prohibitions and restrictions with recommendations that guide indoor services.

The Rutherford Institute says it’s a victory in their legal case filed against the state by Reverend Doctor Christopher Bullock of New Castle County.

Indoor gatherings were originally limited to ten people or fewer, which the plaintiffs contended was ‘specifically applicable’ to churches.

At that same time, supermarkets, big-box stores, liquor stores and gun shops stayed open without that ten-person limit.

Attorneys for Reverend Bullock still want the court to issue a permanent injunction that could prohibit ‘future government interference in religious worship,’ especially if coronavirus resurges in the fall.