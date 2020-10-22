Gumboro Christmas Parade Is On For Dec. 12th

Gumboro plans to go ahead with the Gumboro Community Association 3rd Annual Christmas Parade.

The group says it has decided to “embrace the challenges” and strives to put on its biggest parade yet.

Participants and spectators are welcome, but the parade will proceed with guidelines and protocols under the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Gumboro Christmas Parade is scheduled for Saturday December 12th at 5:30 p.m.

Interested participants may inquire at gumborocc.com