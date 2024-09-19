Gun Fugitive Arrested In Milford

A Milford man has been arrested after detectives learned that he was wanted by the Pennsylvania State Police on drug and firearm-related charges. On the afternoon of September 13th, detectives saw Dana Legrand 3rd in the area of Kings Highway, Milford and were able to take him into custody without incident. A search of Legrand revealed that he was in possession of crack cocaine that was packaged for sale. Legrand was charged with Manufacture/Deliver/Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance. He was committed to the Department of Correction on $10,000 cash bail only. Legrand’s warrant out of Pennsylvania was confirmed and he will be extradited back to Pennsylvania at a later date.