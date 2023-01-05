Gun-Related Laws, Rising State Revenues Among Topics of Discussion at State Rep. Danny Short’s Coffee Meeting

State Representative Danny Short is sponsoring new legislation that would eliminate the possibility of bail for anyone arrested for using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Right now, denial of bail is only done in capital murder cases.

Also at the meeting Rep. Short discussed state revenues which continue to rise. Since the last estimate was issued in October, the amount of cash available for budget writers to appropriate jumped by $306.2 million. The latest uptick continues what has become a pattern over the last two years of state revenues consistently rising. Rep. Short and other House Republicans have repeatedly proposed cutting taxes to both curtail state spending and allow working families to keep more of their own earned income. Majority Democrats in the House and Senate have prevented any of those proposals from being voted on in either chamber.



Seaford Mayor David Genshaw spoke at the coffee meeting on the redevelopment of the Nylon Capital Shopping Center. The mayor said most of the existing structures on the site will be torn down in the next six to eight months. The few existing tenants, like Sal’s Italian Restaurant, will be cared for during the transition. The repurposed space is expected to include healthcare services, retail, an early childhood education Montessori facility, and space for job training and higher education classes.

Other Highlights from Rep. Short’s Monthly Constituent Coffee Meeting Yesterday Morning

Stein Highway to Undergo Repairs: Rep. Short said Stein Highway in Seaford will be repaved and receive other improvements as part of a year-long project that will soon begin. Most of the work is expected to be done at night to minimize the impact on local traffic. However, residents and motorists were cautioned that they can expect the presence of heavy equipment, lane shifts, and other minor disruptions as the overdue renovations are performed.

The latest news on the bridge and intersection at Middleford & Old Furnace Roads was discussed. A DelDOT contractor is currently evaluating the intersection and bridge. Draft recommendations are expected to be delivered in March, after which DelDOT will schedule a public meeting for the spring or summer.

Woodland Ferry: State transportation officials are still exploring options for hiring more ferry captains, the lack of which is responsible for curtailed operations at the crossing.

A proposed project to replace the Woodland Ferry Captain House with an improved facility to support ferry operations is on hold. Formerly a residence with no perceived historic relevance, the existing structure was slated to be torn down and replaced. However, objections to the plan sparked an ongoing process to reevaluate the structure’s legacy. A public hearing is expected to be held to gather citizen input.