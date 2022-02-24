Gun Rights Watchdog Enters Del. Political Arena

A well-known presence at Legislative Hall in Dover is hoping to be elected to a position on Kent County Levy Court.

Mitch Denham, President of Delaware Gun Rights, has filed with the Kent County Board of Elections to run in the 6th district, which is western Kent County. Commissioner Glen Howell is serving his second four-year term.

“My Goal is to protect your American Dream. The foundation of the American dream; is that anyone that has a desire to start a business, own property, or develop wealth can do that by the sweat of their brow and strong determination. A common sense stance on preservation of farmland, protection of property rights, low taxes, and encouragement of economic development through small business is important to a better Kent County,” Denham said.



