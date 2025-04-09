Gunfire Erupts in Dover; Multiple Vehicles Struck

The Dover Police Department is investigating an incident in which shots were fired on Monday afternoon. The incident resulted in two vehicles being damaged. Dover Police received a report of one vehicle struck by gunfire on West North Street. Police say the driver was traveling near Simon Circle when the shots were fired. Police learned that a second occupied vehicle was also hit during this incident. No injuries were reported. During the investigation, Officers located two handguns in the area of a residence on West North Street. Detectives are working to determine the number and description of individuals believed to be involved in this incident. There are no additional leads at this time.

Additional Information from Dover Police:

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb. com ; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.