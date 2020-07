Milford Police are investigating gunfire at an apartment complex late Thurssday morning.

Officers arrived at Aurora Place and Allen Way in Brightway Commons to discover that a vehicle was struck by a gunshot. No injuries were reported.

Detectives are continuing an investigation into the source of the gunfire. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milford Police at 302-422-8081 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.