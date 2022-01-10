Gunshot Penetrates Wall Of Occupied Home In Lincoln

An occupied residence in Lincoln was struck by gunfire over the weekend.

According to Delaware State Police, troopers responded to the 19,000-block of Bunting Avenue shortly before 2:00 a.m. Sunday for a report of gunfire. A bullet came through an exterior wall into a bedroom where someone was sleeping, traveled through an interior wall and became stuck in a hallway ceiling.

No one was hurt. Three adults were in the home at the time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Delaware State Police at Troop 4 at 302-856-5850 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.