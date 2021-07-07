Gunshots Fired At Wicomico Co. Deputy’s Vehicle

A Wicomico County Sheriff’s deputy was fired upon in a vehicle while investigating reported gunshots earlier this week, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Monday July 5th just past midnight, the officer’s vehicle came under fire in the area of Chippewa Boulevard and Kiowa Avenue in Salisbury. It’s presumed that the gunshot that struck the marked Sheriff’s vehicle on the driver’s side door came from a sedan that was leaving the area upon the deputy’s arrival. The deputy was not injured.

Additional deputies responded and observed what they believed to be the suspect vehicle and tried to stop it, but the driver turned off the vehicle’s lights and tried to get away. Deputies pursued the vehicle to the rear parking lot of the 7-11 store at Salisbury Parkway and Nanticoke Road. Occupants bailed out of the vehicle and tried to flee on foot. Deputies caught two people from the vehicle who were believed to be involved in the incident.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, an investigation determined that a large block party on Chippewa Boulevard for Independence Day attracted a crowd of about 200 people. Toward midnight, an altercation began and gunshots started to ring out. Evidence of more than 100 gunshots was discovered, and several homes and vehicles in the area were struck. No injuries have been reported.

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Division continues to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Clark at 410-548-4891. Tips may also be reported to Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.