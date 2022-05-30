Gunshots Strike Residence, Parked Vehicle In Ellendale

An Ellendale residence was struck by gunfire over the weekend, and Delaware State Police are investigating the source of the gunshots.

Troopers responded Saturday at about 2:40 a.m. to the 14,000-block of South Old State Road.

The home was hit by three rounds, and a parked vehicle was struck once. A 62-year-old person at the residence heard the gunshots, but was not struck or injured.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Delaware State Police at Troop 4 at 302-752-3792 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.