Habitat for Humanity of Wicomico County Selected for 2023 Thome Aging Well Grant

Efforts continue in Wicomico County to serve the growing population of older adults who want to age in their homes. Habitat for Humanity of Wicomico County has been awarded a 2023 Thome Aging Well grant. Funded by the Edward N. and Della L. Thome Memorial Foundation, Bank of America trustee, the program awarded $6 million in grants this year. In total, the 2023 Thome Aging Well grants will provide essential support to over 6,000 older adults to help enhance well-being, reduce isolation and allow them to age with dignity in their homes. Habitat for Humanity of Wicomico County executive director said, thanks to the Thome Aging Well Grant, they are now able to say “yes” when others say “no. The Thome Aging Well program is a four-year, $19 million initiative from Enterprise Community Partners to help older adults living in affordable communities age safely and securely at home.