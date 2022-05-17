Hail Pelts Parts Of Delmarva

Photo courtesy of Delaware Electric Cooperative, shared on Facebook

Monday’s threat of severe weather lived up to its billing.

Portions of Delmarva, including southwestern Sussex County and the Cambridge area of Dorchester County, were pelted with hail. Hailstones ranged in size from peas to golf balls to even baseballs.

Some homes and vehicles sustained significant damage.

At one point, about 200 Delaware Electric Cooperative members did not have electricity.

If you have storm photos you would like to share, feel free to send them to MEDIA@WGMD.COM