HALLOWEEN EVENTS 2022

Seawitch Festival / Rehoboth Beach & Dewey Beach

Oct 28 – 30th parades, contests, magic shows, monster art, trick or Treating and more.

Sea Witch Parade – Sat, Oct 26 11am (Rain date – Sunday 11am – only costumed walkers)

Click here for program – https://www.beach-fun.com/sea-witch-program.html

Click here for PDF program – https://www.beach-fun.com/images/SW_Program_2022_WEB_9.29.pdf

Wicked Weekend / Milton

Sat, October 29, 5 – 8pm

Fantasy Trail & Haunted Walk, Monster movie, pumpkin painting, sorcery & stories, terror train and frights & lights.

Millville Trail of Treats

Sun, Oct 30 3-5pm at Evans Park

Trick or Treating on the Trail, Doggy Costume Contest (at 2pm), Pumpkin Decorating, Kids Games & Prizes

Cops & Goblins – Ocean View Sat, Oct 29 – 1-4pm

John West Park – trick or treat and other activities for the kids

TRUNK OR TREAT EVENTS

Sat, Oct 22 – Selbyville Trunk & Treat at Fire Co parking lot – 10a – 1p Children’s costume parade & competition

Sat, Oct 22 – Parsons Farms, Armory Road, Dagsboro – 4-6pm Don’t forget your bag!

Thu, Oct 27 – Little Sprouts Learning Academy, Shipley St, Seaford – 6-8pm (petting zoo from 5-7pm

Fri, Oct 28 – Roxana VFC – 6-8pm Zion Church Rd – bring canned food item for Thanksgiving food drive.

Sat. Oct 29 – Truck or Treat – Berlin at Stephen Decatur Park – 10a -1pm

Sat, Oct 29 – Community Church of Oak Orchard – 6pm

Sat, Oct 29 – Laurel Police Trunk & Treat at Laurel Elementary School – 7-9pm

Sun, Oct 30 – Marvel Carriage Museum, S Bedford St, Georgetown – 1-4pm

Sun, Oct 30 – Mariners Bethel Church, Ocean View – 5:30-7pm

Sun, Oct 30 – American Legion Post 28, Oak Orchard – 6-8pm (Rain or shine)

Mon, Oct 31 – Conley’s UM Church parking lot Trunks for Treats – 6-8pm Jolyns Way, Angola 302-945-1881

Mon, Oct 31 – Millsboro PD handing out candy to trick or treaters at Town Hall – 6-8pm

HAUNTED HOUSES