UPDATED: HALLOWEEN EVENTS 2024
October 28, 2024/
TRUNK OR TREAT EVENTS – 2024
- Mon, Oct 28 – City of Harrington 2nd annual Trunk or Treat at City Hall parking lot – 5-7pm
- Mon, Oct 28 – Georgetown DMV – DSP Trunk & Treat – 6-8pm
- Thu, Oct 31 – Seaford – Trunk or Treat – Grace Seaford Church, Atlanta Road – 6-8pm
- Thu, Oct 31 – Oak Orchard – Trunk or Treat – Community Church of Oak Orchard, Oak Orchard Road – 6-8pm
- Thu, Oct 31 – Angola – Trunks for Treats – Conley’s UM Church, Jolyns Way, Angola 6-8pm 302-945-1881
HAUNTED HOUSES
Nightmare’s Haunted House, 10912 County Seat Road, Laurel (Not for kids under 7)
Open weekends in October and October 30th & 31st – 7pm to 11pm / Tickets $12 requested (cash only – bring a canned food item & save $2)
TRICK OR TREAT
Delaware:
-
Bridgeville – Oct. 31, 6-8 pm
-
Delmar – Oct 31 6-8pm
-
Ellendale – Oct 31 6-8pm
-
Felton – Oct. 31, 6-8 pm
-
Laurel – Oct 31 6-8pm
-
Lewes – Oct. 31, 6-8 pm
-
Milford – Oct 31, 6-8pm
-
Millsboro – Oct. 31, 6-8 pm
-
Milton – Oct. 31, 6-8pm
-
Seaford – Oct 31, 6-8pm
Maryland:
-
Berlin – Oct. 31, 5-7 pm
-
Federalsburg – Oct. 31, 6-7:30pm
-
Ridgely – Oct. 31, 6-8 pm
-
Salisbury – Oct. 31, 5-8 pm
-
Snow Hill – Oct. 31, 5-8 pm