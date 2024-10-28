UPDATED: HALLOWEEN EVENTS 2024

October 28, 2024/The Talk of Delmarva News

mj-powell-promo

TRUNK OR TREAT EVENTS 2024

  • Mon, Oct 28 – City of Harrington 2nd annual Trunk or Treat at City Hall parking lot – 5-7pm
  • Mon, Oct 28 – Georgetown DMV – DSP Trunk & Treat – 6-8pm
  • Thu, Oct 31 – Seaford – Trunk or Treat – Grace Seaford Church, Atlanta Road – 6-8pm
  • Thu, Oct 31 – Oak Orchard – Trunk or Treat – Community Church of Oak Orchard, Oak Orchard Road – 6-8pm
  • Thu, Oct 31 – Angola – Trunks for Treats – Conley’s UM Church, Jolyns Way, Angola 6-8pm 302-945-1881

 

HAUNTED HOUSES

Nightmare’s Haunted House, 10912 County Seat Road, Laurel (Not for kids under 7)
Open weekends in October and October 30th & 31st – 7pm to 11pm / Tickets $12 requested (cash only – bring a canned food item & save $2)

 

TRICK OR TREAT

Delaware:

  • Bridgeville – Oct. 31, 6-8 pm

  • Delmar – Oct 31 6-8pm

  • Ellendale – Oct 31 6-8pm

  • Felton – Oct. 31, 6-8 pm

  • Laurel – Oct 31 6-8pm

  • Lewes – Oct. 31, 6-8 pm

  • Milford – Oct 31, 6-8pm

  • Millsboro – Oct. 31, 6-8 pm

  • Milton – Oct. 31, 6-8pm

  • Seaford – Oct 31, 6-8pm

Maryland:

  • Berlin – Oct. 31, 5-7 pm

  • Federalsburg – Oct. 31, 6-7:30pm

  • Ridgely – Oct. 31, 6-8 pm

  • Salisbury – Oct. 31, 5-8 pm

  • Snow Hill – Oct. 31, 5-8 pm

 

mark-levin-promo
Posted in , , ,