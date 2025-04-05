“Hands Off” Protestors Line Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach

Today is mobilization day and protests are taking place across the country today – telling President Trump and Elon Musk to keep their hands off. Rehoboth Beach is one of four locations on Delmarva holding Hands Off protests. Hundreds off people are lined up along Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach from Route 24 past the Walmart with signs. Protesters will also move to the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand at noon to continue their rallying.

According to the Mobilize.us website:

“Donald Trump and Elon Musk think this country belongs to them. We are fighting back!

They’re taking everything they can get their hands on—our health care, our data, our jobs, our services—and daring the world to stop them. This is a crisis, and the time to act is now.”

“🚨 On Saturday, April 5th, we’re taking to the streets to fight back with a clear message: Hands off! 🚨

This mass mobilization day is our message to the world that we do not consent to the destruction of our government and our economy for the benefit of Trump and his billionaire allies. Alongside Americans across the country, we are marching, rallying, and protesting to demand a stop the chaos and build an opposition movement against the looting of our country.

A core principle behind all Hands Off! events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.

Check out handsoff2025.com for more information.”