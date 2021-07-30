Happy Trails: 2 Local Pathways Up For Hall-of-Fame

The Georgetown-to-Lewes Trail and Junction-and-Breakwater Pathway are up for consideration to join the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy Hall of Fame.

Voting is underway for the honor, and is open through next Friday August 6th. You may vote as often as you wish.

To cast a vote, please CLICK HERE

The Conservancy has been honoring rail-trails across the nation since 2007. If selected, the Sussex County trails would join more than 30 others that are already in the Rail-Trail Hall of Fame.

The nomination video:

“This nomination means so much to the State of Delaware as we continue to increase mobility for pedestrians and

bicyclists by expanding our trail network and creating safer routes,” Delaware Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski said. “We want more people to choose walking and bicycling in their daily lives not only as an alternative means of transportation but for recreation and to improve their health. Vote today and vote often in celebration of the state’s 500-plus miles of pedestrian and bike trails.”

“We are thrilled to have part of Delaware’s amazing trail system recognized nationally by the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy,” Delaware Natural Resources Secretary Shawn M. Garvin added. “Our trails provide health benefits to users and allows them to see the state’s phenomenal natural resources along the way, and we hope this nomination spurs even more pedestrians and bicyclists to enjoy these incredible public spaces.”

To read the RTC TrailBlog, please CLICK HERE



