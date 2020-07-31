Harbeson Man Arrested For Aggravated Menacing

A man is accused of chasing two people around with a knife.

According to Delaware State Police, troopers were sent to a home in Harbeson and took a man into custody who was outside. An investigation, police say, determined that 59-year-old Edward Rossiter was arguing with a 25-year-old man when Rossiter obtained a knife and threatened the other man.

The victim’s 30-year-old brother arrived, and State Police say Rossiter proceeded to advance at him in an aggressive manner and chased after him.

Rossiter needed hospital treatment for minor injuries, but the other two men were not hurt.

Rossiter is charged with aggravated menacing, menacing, terroristic threatening and possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony. He was being held on secured bond.