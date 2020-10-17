Harbor Day At The Docks Goes Virtual

Harbor Day at the Docks in West Ocean City has a virtual component this year.



Although the popular event this weekend has been canceled due to concerns about the pandemic, Worcester County Recreation and Parks says the Harbor Day Facebook page is offering a number of video features that highlight local watermen, crafts for children and other activities.

“This decision was not easy, but we look forward to celebrating maritime culture virtually until next year’s event,” WCRP Program Manager Allen Swiger said.



Harbor Day at the Docks hopes to make its return in 2021.