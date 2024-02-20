Harp Seal Rescue Near Indian River Inlet Bridge

A young male harp seal after being rescued by Marine Education Research and Rehabilitation (MERR) earlier this month is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Aquarium in Baltimore, where he will receive expert care on his road to recovery. The seal is estimated to be about one year old and appeared to be alert, vocal, and in fairly good physical condition, but Harp seals are prone to dehydration. It’s critical to get them into care right away so that they can receive life-saving fluids. After MERR rescued the seal, they were able to further examine him, revealing some puncture wounds around his flippers. MERR rescued the seal on Friday, Feb. 16th, near Faithful Steward Crossing, north of the Indian River Inlet Bridge. The young male seal was discovered by a beach-goer who immediately contacted MERR for response.

For more information about MERR and their work, visit their website at www.merrinstitute.org.

MERR wants to remind beachgoers that seals can often be found resting on the beach and other

areas at this time of the year. Beachgoers need to keep a distance of 150′ from the animal, and keep

dogs on a leash so that the seal can rest undisturbed and unstressed. Please call MERR at (302) 228-

5029 immediately so that they can assess the animal and determine the best course of action for the

seal’s wellbeing.