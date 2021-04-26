Harp Seal Rescued in OC Released; Gordons Pond Grey Seal in Critical Condition at National Aquarium

Stuart Little released at Assateague State Park last Friday after rescue from beach in Ocean City in March

Stuart Little was released to his natural habitat at Assateague State Park on Friday. The harp seal was rescued on March 2 after he was observed eating sand on the beach in Ocean City. He was taken to the National Aquarium’s Animal Care and Rescue Center where he was treated with fluids and for parasitic infections.

A male seal pup was rescued April 19th in the area of Gordon’s Pond (photo courtesy of MERR Institute)

The National Aquarium is also caring for a juvenile grey seal nicknamed Tom Sawyer, who was rescued in coordination with MERR last Monday, April 19 at Gordons Pond. He is in critical condition and is being treated for several ailments including bite wounds an parasitic respiratory infection.

When MERR officials found him, they said the male seal was found to be underweight and with bite wounds. Otherwise, the pup is described as ‘alert and feisty’ at the time.