Harrington Area Crash Leaves Denton Man Dead

Delaware State Police were called for a crash on Flatiron Road west of Harrington just after 6:35 Friday evening. Police say a Ford Explorer was eastbound when the driver, 34 year old Frederick Wildt of Ellendale, went off the roadway and into a shallow, grassy swale and overturned ejecting the driver and passenger. Neither was properly restrained. The passenger, a 69 year old man from Denton was pronounced dead at the scene. Wildt was taken to Bayhealth Hospital Sussex Campus with non-life threatening injuries and released. He is charged with 2nd degree vehicular homicide, DUI and other offenses.