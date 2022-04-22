Harrington Man Arrested after Lewes Traffic Stop

Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police stopped a vehicle Thursday night near Coastal Highway and Nassau Road in Lewes after a computer check showed the owner of the car had a suspended driver’s license and active warrant for his arrest. When police contacted the driver, 19 year old Dyquan Snead of Harrington, the odor of marijuana came from inside the car. Snead was arrested and a search of the car turned up over 90 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a handgun with an obliterated serial number. Snead faces multiple drug, weapons and traffic charges and is being held at SCI in default of over $70,000 cash bond.