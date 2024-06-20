Harrington Man Arrested by Lewes Police for Stealing Camping Trailer

In a joint investigation with Detectives from the Delaware State Police Troop 4, The Lewes

Police Department has identified and arrested 53-year-old Paul Rowan of Harrington for a theft of a camping trailer on June 13th. The theft occurred on Kings Highway. Rowan was charged with Felony Theft, Criminal Mischief and Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree, and the trailer was recovered and returned to the owner. The Lewes Police Department would like to thank members of the public who provided

information as to the whereabouts of Rowan and the camper.

Paul Rowan