Harrington Man Arrested For Kidnapping

Antonio Boyer

A Harrington man is charged with kidnapping and other crimes following an incident at a local business.

According to Harrington Police, witnesses as well as security footage indicate that the man came in, started to talk with a woman, who fled to an office. The man followed her, grabbed her and carried her to a vehicle, then drove away.

The suspect was identified as 23-year-old Antonio Boyer of Harrington. Police went to his last known addressed, saw the vehicle, and took Boyer into custody without incident.

The victim was also found in good condition.

Harrington Police released these charges:

Mr. Boyer was transported to Harrington PD where he was charged with the following;

Kidnapping Second Degree (C Felony)

Unlawful Imprisonment Second Degree (A Misdemeanor)

Offensive Touching (Misdemeanor)

Criminal Trespass Third Degree (Violation)

Disorderly Conduct (Misdemeanor)

Mr. Boyer was presented via video phone at Justice of the Peace Court 2 in Lewes. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institute in lieu of $7,001 secured bond.