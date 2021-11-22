Harrington Man Arrested For Wife’s Stabbing Death

A Harrington man is charged with the murder of his wife.

According to Delaware State Police, 69-year-old Richard Nelson called Kent County Emergency Operations Sunday and said he had killed his wife and dog. A Harrington Police officer responded to the residence on East Lucky Estates Drive and found the victim deceased in a pool of blood, on the floor.

Troopers were called to the scene. Nelson came out and was taken into custody without incident.

The victim has been identified as 74-year-old Sandra Nelson. State Police said she was stabbed numerous times.

Richard Nelson is charged with murder, possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, and cruelly or unnecessarily killing or injuring an animal – a family dog that also was stabbed. He was being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on $522,000 cash bond.

State Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police Homicide Unit at 302-365-8441 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.