Harrington Man Arrested on Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop

Felton Police have arrested a 32-year-old Harrington man following a traffic stop on North DuPont Highway. Throughout the course of the investigation, police found that Jon Albert Cox had a clear plastic bag on the driver’s side door with 4.1 grams of suspected Crystal Methamphetamine. Also, he had no driver’s license and registration was suspended for no insurance. Cox was charged with drug crimes and charged with numerous traffic-related offenses. He is free on $750 unsecured bond pending a later court date.