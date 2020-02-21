Harrington man arrested on drug charges

34-year-old Samuel L. Thorpe, of Harrington, DE – Delaware State Police

A Harrington man has been arrested on drug charges after police found raw heroin, cocaine, narcotics, and other drugs at his home during a search warrant.

According to the Delaware State Police Department, a joint investigation into the distribution of illegal drugs concluded Thursday with the arrest of 34-year-old Samuel L. Thorpe, of Harrington.

Police learned that Thorpe was distributing illegal drugs, at which time a search warrant was obtained for his home located in the 100 block of Central Park Drive in Harrington.

As a result of the search warrant, police seized 22.46 grams of raw Heroin (Tier 3), 5.94 grams of Cocaine (Tier 1), 6.03 grams of an unknown substance stored in 7 clear plastic capsules designed to appear as heroin, a Bersa .380 caliber handgun with an obliterated serial number, 50 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition, 14 Gabapentin 300 mg pills, Drug Paraphernalia, and over $700.00 in suspected drug proceeds.

Thorpe was taken into custody at his home without incident. Also present in the home were Thorpe’s two children ages four and two.

A computer inquiry revealed Thorpe was a person prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Thorpe was charged with Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession With Intent To Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity, Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity, Possession of a Firearm by Person Convicted of Two Violent Felonies On Separate Occasions, Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited Prior Conviction of Use Possession or Sale of Drugs (2 counts), Possession With Intent To Deliver a Controlled Substance (2 counts), Possession of a Weapon with a Removed, Obliterated or Altered Serial Number, Possession With Intent To Deliver a Counterfeit Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity, Endangering the Welfare of a Child (2 counts), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Thorpe was arraigned and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $137,500 secured bond.