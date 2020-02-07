Harrington man arrested on offensive touching charges

A Harrington man has been arrested for offensive touching during a domestic dispute.

According to the Harrington Police Department, the incident occurred around 2 p.m., Wednesday as officers were called to West Mispillion Street for reports of domestic dispute.

When police arrived, they made contact with 27-year-old Deshawn Benson and a female victim, who told police that she and Benson got into an argument at which time Benson assaulted her, causing minor injuries.

A computer check revealed Benson had an active capias out of the Kent County Court of Common Pleas for Violation of Probation. He was taken into custody and transported to the Harrington Police Department for processing.

Benson was issued a $250 unsecured bond on the Offensive Touching charge but was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institute in default of $1,000 cash bond for the

Violation of Probation.