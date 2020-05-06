Harrington man arrested on weapons charges in Dover

41-year-old Paul L. Ridenour, of Harrington, DE – Delaware State Police

Delaware State Police have arrested a Harrington man on weapons charged after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a loaded handgun in Dover.

The incident occurred on May 6, 2020 at approximately 12:58 a.m., when a Trooper observed a white Ford van traveling on N. Dupont Highway, Dover, above the posted speed limit.

A traffic stop was initiated and contact was made with the male driver and front seat passenger, later identified as 41-year-old Paul L. Ridenour, who initially provided police with a false name.

After being detained, troopers discovered a sock on the front passenger’s seat containing (19) 9mm bullets. Also discovered on the rear floor board of the vehicle was a 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun loaded with one round in the chamber and five additional rounds in the magazine.

A computer inquiry revealed Ridenour was a person prohibited and had an active capias out for his arrest. He was transported back to Troop 9 where he was charged with Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (2 counts), Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon A Firearm, and Criminal Impersonation.

Ridenour was arraigned and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $28500.00 secured bond.

The 49-year-old male driver was issued a traffic citation for speeding (misdemeanor) and released.