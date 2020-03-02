Harrington Man Charged after Domestic Incident

Image courtesy Harrington PD

A Harrington man has been arrested after an argument turned violent and he attempted to strangle an adult female victim. Harrington Police were called to a Delaware Avenue home for a domestic incident and found the victim who told them that she had been arguing with 40 year old Jeremy Jensen when he assaulted her, tried to strangle her and damaged property in the home. He also took her cell phone to keep her from calling for help. Jensen was gone when police arrived – but returned to the home the next day and he was arrested. Police have charged Jensen with strangulation, unlawful imprisonment and other offenses and is being held at SCI in default of a secured bond.