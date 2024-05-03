Harrington Man Charged After Speeding Away from Felton Police

Image courtesy Felton Police

A Harrington man has been charged after he sped away from a traffic stop in Felton on April 24th. Felton Police were conducting traffic enforcement and a computer check showed a silver Malibu was flagged for an active warrant. Police activated emergency lights, but the driver of the Malibu sped off at speeds over 100 miles an hour. Police discontinued the pursuit but the vehicle was spotted disabled on Sandbox Road in Harrington. Officers responded – found the driver, 27 year old Tracey Johnson walking along the wood line and he was arrested.

Further investigation revealed Johnson had an active warrant out of Kent County Family Court and did not have a valid driver’s license. Johnson was transported to Felton PD,

arrested and charged with multiple offenses:

Disregarding a Police Officer Signal

First Offense (Class G Felony)

Leaving the Scene of a Property Collision Accident (Class A Misdemeanor)

Reckless Driving 90 mph or Greater (Misdemeanor)

Driving While Suspended/Revoked (Misdemeanor)

Failure to Provide Information at a Collision Scene Resulting in Property Damage (Misdemeanor)

Local Fugitive

numerous traffic related charges

Johnson was video arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court #2 and released on $4,503 unsecured bond pending a later court date.