Harrington Man Charged with Drug and Weapons Offenses
April 11, 2025/
A Harrington man has been arrested after a search warrant was executed at a residence on Kings Court in Harrington on Tuesday, April 8. The search warrant was obtained following a drug investigation of 54 year old James Shelton. Shelton and a 35 year old Harrington woman were arrested at the residence. A search of the property led to the discovery of the following:
-
Approximately 41.88 grams of cocaine
- Approximately 23.88 grams of crack cocaine
- 76 oxycodone hydrochloride pills
- A loaded Glock 17 9mm firearm
- A loaded Ruger LCR firearm with the serial number obliterated
- A loaded Kahr CW45 firearm
- Multiple firearm magazines and rounds of ammunition
- Approximately $7,156 in suspected drug dealing proceeds
- Various paraphernalia to include digital scales, and distribution/packaging materials
Shelton was taken to Troop 3 and charged with multiple offenses:
- Possess With Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
- Possess a Firearm by Person Prohibited who also Possesses Controlled Substance (Felony) – 3 counts
- Possess With Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession of a Weapon with a Removed, Obliterated or Altered Serial Number (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Shelton was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and released after posting on a $22,500 secured bond.
The 35 year old woman was charged with a misdemeanor offense.