Harrington Man Charged with Drug and Weapons Offenses

A Harrington man has been arrested after a search warrant was executed at a residence on Kings Court in Harrington on Tuesday, April 8. The search warrant was obtained following a drug investigation of 54 year old James Shelton. Shelton and a 35 year old Harrington woman were arrested at the residence. A search of the property led to the discovery of the following:



Approximately 41.88 grams of cocaine

Approximately 23.88 grams of crack cocaine

76 oxycodone hydrochloride pills

A loaded Glock 17 9mm firearm

A loaded Ruger LCR firearm with the serial number obliterated

A loaded Kahr CW45 firearm

Multiple firearm magazines and rounds of ammunition

Approximately $7,156 in suspected drug dealing proceeds

Various paraphernalia to include digital scales, and distribution/packaging materials

Shelton was taken to Troop 3 and charged with multiple offenses:

Possess With Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Possess a Firearm by Person Prohibited who also Possesses Controlled Substance (Felony) – 3 counts

Possess With Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony) – 2 counts

Possession of a Weapon with a Removed, Obliterated or Altered Serial Number (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Shelton was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and released after posting on a $22,500 secured bond.

The 35 year old woman was charged with a misdemeanor offense.