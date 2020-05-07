Harrington man charged with strangulation

40-year-old George D. Johnson, of Harrington, DE – Harrington Police Dept.

A Harrington man has been arrested and charged with strangulation after an argument with his girlfriend turned physical.

According to the Harrington Police Department, around 7 a.m., Thursday officers on patrol were called to a home on Hanley Street for reports of a domestic dispute.

During the course of the investigation, police determined that 40-year-old George D. Johnson and the victim lived together and were boyfriend and girlfriend.

Police learned that an argument ensued between the two of them at which time Johnson allegedly grabbed the victim around the neck and began to choke her.

Johnson was taken into custody and charged with one count of Strangulation. He was released on unsecured bond pending a future court appearance.