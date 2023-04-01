Harrington Man Dead after Single Vehicle Crash

One man is dead after a single vehicle crash just before 2am Saturday in Felton. Delaware State Police say a pickup truck was eastbound at a high rate of speed on Hopkins Cemetery Road near the intersection with Fox Hunters Road when the driver lost control in a curve and the truck began spinning, left the roadway and overturned. The driver – a 28 year old man from Harrington, was critically injured and pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only occupant in the pickup.