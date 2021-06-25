Harrington Man & Teens Charged after Traffic Stop in Dover

Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police spotted a car speeding on DuPont Highway in Dover Thursday afternoon. Police stopped the vehicle and contacted the driver – who was an unlicensed 16 year old from Harrington. Also in the car, a 16 year old from Greenwood in the backseat and the owner of the car, 21 year old Bradley Hughes of Harrington. A strong odor of marijuana was coming from the inside. Inside the car police found a fully loaded 9mm handgun and over 19 grams of marijuana Hughes was also in violation a previous no contact order with firearms. He’s free on an unsecured bond. The 16 year old driver was issued a citation for speeding and no valid license and the other teen was charged with possession and released his own recognizance.