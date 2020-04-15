Harrington PD Looking for 2 Missing Children

The Harrington Police Department is currently seeking the whereabouts of two missing children 8 year old Anthony Rasin and 6 year old Jermiah Knight – both are black. In the photo Anthony is on the right Jermiah is on the left. The children are believed to be in the custody of their mother, 26 year old Shantel Knight. The children are under the Division of Family Services foster program and were taken from the area of Thorpe Street in Harrington this afternoon by Shantel Knight. She was last seen driving a maroon SUV, believed to be a Chevrolet Equinox with a possible Delaware registration number of PC10883. Anyone with information is asked to call the Harrington Police Department at 302-398-4493 or Crime Stopper at 1-800-TIP-3333.