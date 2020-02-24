Harrington Police arrest Connecticut man on drug, weapons charges

23-year-old Jovaughn Alphonse, of Hartford, CT – Harrington Police Dept.

A Connecticut man was arrested on drug and weapons charges following a traffic stop in Harrington.

According to the Harrington Police Department, the incident occurred shortly after 12 a.m., Monday as officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation.

Police made contact with the driver, 23-year-old Jovaughn Alphonse, of Hartford, at which time they smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Officers searched the vehicle and found over three pounds of marijuana along with a loaded 9 mm handgun.

Alphonse was arrested and charged with Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon a Firearm, Possess or Own a Deadly Weapon by Person Prohibited, Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity, Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance and No Person Shall Use an Electronic Communication Device with Vehicle is in Motion. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institute in default of over $15,000 secured bond.